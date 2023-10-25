A Michigan State investigation has determined former coach Mel Tucker violated the university's sexual harassment policy, the school announced Wednesday. The ruling, which was made available in a 73-page report obtained by USA Today, concluded Tucker sexually harassed and exploited rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy.

According to the report, Tucker's unwanted advances toward Tracy included masturbating during a phone conversation without her consent in 2022. Tucker, who was suspended and later fired by Michigan State in September after the allegations came to public light, had admitted to interactions with Tracy but contended they were "mutual" and "private."

"In sum, considering all available evidence, the Resolution Officer finds, by a preponderance of the evidence, that there is sufficient evidence to conclude that [Tucker] subjected [Tracy] to unwelcome conduct based on sex when [Tucker] FaceTime video called Claimant without a shirt on," the report concluded, per USA Today. "When [Tucker] attempted to meet up with [Tracy] alone following the Spring Game; and when [Tucker] non-consensually masturbated and used graphic, sexual language on a phone call with [Tracy]."

A Michigan State spokesperson told ESPN the investigation into Tucker's behavior has not formally closed since Tucker has the opportunity to appeal the hearing officer's ruling within the next 10 days. Tucker missed a hearing on the matter earlier in October, citing a serious illness for his absence.

Tucker was in his fourth season guiding Michigan State before the university suspended him on Sept. 10, one day after the Spartans' Week 2 home win against Richmond. Michigan State later fired Tucker with cause on Sept. 27, informing him of his termination via a letter in which athletic director Alan Haller wrote that Tucker brought "public disrespect, contempt and ridicule" upon the university with his actions.

In firing Tucker with cause, Michigan State won't be required to owe Tucker roughly $80 million that remained from a contract extension that was signed during the 2021 season. Tucker guided the Spartans to 11 wins that season, including a Peach Bowl victory against Pitt.

Tucker was 20-14 at Michigan State. The Spartans have since lost all five since Tucker was suspended, including a 49-0 home loss to rival Michigan in Week 8. Michigan State returns to action at Minnesota in Week 9.