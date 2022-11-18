The Michigan State Spartans will try to secure their bowl eligibility when they face the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon. Michigan State has won three of its last four games, including a win against Rutgers last week. Indiana, meanwhile, is riding a seven-game losing skid following a blowout loss at Ohio State.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Spartans are favored by 10 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Indiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 47.5.

Here are several college football odds for Michigan State vs. Indiana:

Michigan State vs. Indiana spread: Michigan State -10

Michigan State vs. Indiana over/under: 47.5 points

Michigan State vs. Indiana money line: Michigan State -385, Indiana +300

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State looked like it was going to miss out on a bowl appearance in the middle of October, but the Spartans have put themselves in a position to clinch a postseason game. They have won three of their last four games, notching a win against Rutgers last week. Michigan State also pulled off a big upset at Illinois two weeks ago as a 16-point underdog.

Quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns against Rutgers, while running backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard combined for 165 yards. They are facing an Indiana team that is on a seven-game losing streak and is coming off consecutive blowout losses. Michigan State has won 11 of the last 13 meetings between these teams, including eight of its last nine at home.

Why Indiana can cover

Michigan State might be on a decent run right now, but this is still the same team that lost five out of six games earlier this year. The Spartans lost all five of those games by double digits, making them undeserving of being double-digit favorites on Saturday. Indiana took down Illinois earlier this season and also beat Western Kentucky, so it is certainly capable of beating quality teams.

The Hoosiers have only lost two games by double digits against unranked opponents, with the most recent occurrence coming on Oct. 1. They could choose to start Dexter Williams II at quarterback, which would give them a spark. Michigan State has to face Penn State next week, putting a lot of pressure on the Spartans to get the job done on Saturday.

