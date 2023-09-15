No. 2 Michigan plays host to Bowling Green on Saturday for a final nonconference tuneup before the Wolverines begin Big Ten play next week. The two-time reigning Big Ten champions have won 17 consecutive games at home, which ranks second only to Georgia's 20-game home winning streak.

Michigan star quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 22 of 25 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-7 win at home against UNLV last weekend. In the Week 1 opener against East Carolina, the Wolverines defense allowed three points and only 235 total yards of offense in a 30-3 victory. Michigan pulled a majority of its starters in the second half of both games.

Bowling Green QB Connor Bazelak completed 23 of 28 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons' 38-15 win over Eastern Illinois of the Football Championship Subdivision in Week 2. Bazelak is at his third school after stints at Indiana and Missouri and has experience in the past facing Michigan. Another connection to the Wolverines program is Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler. He played quarterback at Michigan from 1993-96, coached at his alma mater as a graduate assistant and returned as the program's quarterbacks coach from 2002-07.

Michigan leads the all-time series 2-0 and the last meeting came in Ann Arbor in 2010.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan vs. Bowling Green: Need to know

One week left without Harbaugh: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is serving the final game of his university-imposed three-game suspension as punishment for a Level I NCAA violation. Michigan offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore will serve as the acting head coach this week after special teams coach Jay Harbaugh and run game/running backs coach Mike Hart split head coaching responsibilities last week. Jim Harbaugh will return to the sidelines next week when Michigan plays Rutgers in the Big Ten opener.

Donovan Edwards is due: It's no secret that Edwards has struggled to find his 2022 form. Edwards rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last season and served as the Wolverines' backup running back behind Blake Corum. Edwards is once again splitting duties with Corum and his stat line this season is only 46 yards on 18 attempts. Edwards and Corum are considered arguably the best running back duo in the country and the Wolverines will have to get Edwards going if they want to contend for a national championship.

The turnover battle is something to watch: Michigan's defense has been a strength through two games. The Wolverines have allowed an average of 232 yards, which ranks No. 13 in the FBS. The defense has only forced one turnover so far this season but should have an opportunity to cause chaos this weekend against a turnover-prone Bowling Green team. Bowling Green has turned the ball over five times in two games and that turnover deferential ranks near the bottom of the FBS. The only chance Bowling Green has of pulling a massive upset is not turning the ball over.

Michigan vs. Bowling Green prediction, pick

Michigan is due for a massive day on offense. Edwards' lack of production is concerning in the early part of the season but look for him to have a major bounce-back performance at home. Michigan's nonconference schedule was extremely favorable and this will be the easiest game on the remainder of the schedule. The spread is massive and it can be concerning that Michigan hasn't scored that many points in a game this season against lesser opponents. Saturday is an opportunity for Michigan to flex its muscles on offense. The defense has shown it's plenty capable of getting enough stops. Pick: Michigan -40.5

