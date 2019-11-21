Michigan vs. Indiana odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Michigan and Indiana. Here are the results:
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 13 Michigan Wolverines will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. IU is 7-3 overall and 4-1 at home, while Michigan is 8-2 overall and 2-2 on the road. Michigan owns a current 23-game winning streak in the series but the Hoosiers are actually 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four games against Michigan. Both teams are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games. The Wolverines are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Indiana vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under is set at 53.5. Before entering any Michigan vs. Indiana picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.
Now, it has simulated Indiana vs. Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
IU came within a touchdown against Penn State last week, but ultimately took the 34-27 loss. Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who accumulated 371 passing yards and punched in two rushing touchdowns. The Indiana offense has managed at least 27 points in every game but one this season, a 51-10 loss to Ohio State back on Sept. 14. Ramsey has an assortment of skill-position talent at his disposal, with Stevie Scott, Whop Philyor, Peyton Hendershot, Donavan Hale, Ty Fryfogle and Nick Westbrook all making serious contributions offensively.
Michigan outgained bitter in-state rivals Michigan State 437 yards to 203 in a 44-10 victory last week. Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson passed for 384 yards and four TDs on 33 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Patterson this season. However, it's the Michigan defense that remains the backbone of the program. The Wolverines allow just 4.1 yards per play and allow just 2.9 yards per rush attempt.
So who wins Michigan vs. Indiana? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
