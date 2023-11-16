The Michigan Wolverines, No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking, look to remain unbeaten Saturday when they visit the Maryland Terrapins for a Big Ten matchup. Michigan (10-0, 7-0) enters the college football Week 12 matchup off a 24-15 victory against No. 10 Penn State last Saturday. The Terrapins (6-4, 3-4) started the season with five straight victories but lost four in a row before beating Nebraska 13-10 last weekend. The Wolverines have won seven straight meetings, including a 34-27 victory in Ann Arbor last September.

Saturday's kickoff is set for noon ET at SECU Stadium in College Park. The Wolverines are 19-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Maryland odds on the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 50. Before you make any Maryland vs. Michigan picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Michigan vs. Maryland spread: Wolverines -19

Michigan vs. Maryland over/under: 50 points

Michigan vs. Maryland money line: Wolverines -1211, Terrapins +734

MICH: Is 12-4 ATS on the road since the 2020 season.

MD: Is 10-12 ATS in home games since the start of 2020.

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines are 4-0 against the spread in road games this season and 5-1-1 ATS against Big Ten opponents. They have won 22 straight conference games. Michigan has the nation's best defense, a unit that allows just 233 yards and 7.5 points per game. UM has 16 takeaways and 23 sacks, with Josaiah Stewart and Jaylen Howell posting 4.5 sacks apiece. The 15 points allowed last week was the most this season, and the Nittany Lions threw for just 74 yards.

Michigan averages 39 points to lead the Big Ten and has won every game by at least nine points (and nine by at least 24). The run game is UM's first choice, and Blake Corum rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns last week to give him 794 yards and 18 TDs overall. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy can get it done through the air, and three pass-catchers average at least 14.5 yards per catch. McCarthy has 2,194 passing yards, with 18 TD passes and three interceptions.

Why Maryland can cover

The Terps can put up big numbers on offense behind quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. He leads a unit that scores 29 points per game, fourth-most in the Big Ten. Tagovailoa has thrown for at least 250 yards in eight games and has 2,769 passing yards and 18 TD passes this season. Three Maryland receivers have at least 500 yards and four TDs, led by Jeshaun Jones (607 yards). The Terrapins are second behind only Ohio State in Big Ten passing at 281 yards per game.

Running backs Roman Hemby (515 yards) and Colby McDonald (266) average 5.2 yards per carry between them and have combined for six touchdowns. The Terrapins are 3-2 ATS following a victory this season. The Terrapins defense allows 22.4 points per game, eighth in the conference, but has 28 sacks and 18 takeaways. Seven players have posted at least 2.5 sacks, and defensive back Tarheeb Still has five interceptions, tied for second-most in the nation.

