No. 3 Michigan has its first three-game winning streak in the rivalry series with No. 2 Ohio State in more than two decades after the Wolverines posted a 30-24 home victory against the Buckeyes. According to Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson, there was no doubt about which team was tougher. Michigan's leading pass-catcher event so far as to throw apparent shade at his Buckeyes counterpart -- All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. -- during the postgame press conference.

"I told [our] receivers this week: You've got guys [at Ohio State] -- this is the thing I thought, too --- guys who put on the Louis [Vuitton], the thousand-dollar outfit," Wilson said. "You want to act hard, but when we're out there, they're not hard. I see the film. You're not tough. And I don't think I'm the toughest guy in the world. But I'm out there. I'm getting physical. I don't think they wanted it like I wanted it."

For reference, Harrison, the son of retired NFL star wide receiver Marvin Harrison, was seen wearing an Apple Watch and Louis Vuitton cleats during Ohio State's road win against Wisconsin earlier in the month. So while Wilson didn't mention the star wideout by name, his target was clear during his remarks.

Harrison -- already a 1,000-yard receiver this season before Saturday -- ended the rivalry game against Michigan with 118 yards receiving and a touchdown, while Wilson had 36 yards receiving and a touchdown. However, Harrison was the intended target on quarterback Kyle McCord's back-breaking interception late in the contest in which Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore came away with the ball, sealing the deal for Michigan.

As a result, Michigan now heads to the Big Ten Championship Game for a third straight season, eyeing a conference three-peat and a third straight College Football Playoff berth. All the while, Harrison and the Buckeyes will be at the mercy of the playoff selection committee, though even at 11-1, they'll likely need chaos to prevail for a chance at reaching the CFP for a second straight year.