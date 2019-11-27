Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 10 Minnesota (home) vs. No. 12 Wisconsin (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 9-1; Wisconsin 9-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are heading back home. Minnesota and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

On Saturday, Minnesota turned the game against the Northwestern Wildcats into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 415 yards to 185. The Golden Gophers took down Northwestern 38-22.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 598 yards compared to the Purdue Boilermakers' 366. Wisconsin put the hurt on Purdue with a sharp 45-24 win. The Badgers can attribute much of their success to RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 222 yards and one TD on 28 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Taylor's 51-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Their wins bumped the Golden Gophers to 9-1 and the Badgers to 9-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Golden Gophers enter the contest with only 176.3 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for ninth best in the nation. As for the Badgers, they rank fourth in the league when it comes to sacks, with 39 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

Over/Under: 48

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wisconsin have won three out of their last four games against Minnesota.