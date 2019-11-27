Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin football game
Who's Playing
No. 10 Minnesota (home) vs. No. 12 Wisconsin (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 9-1; Wisconsin 9-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are heading back home. Minnesota and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
On Saturday, Minnesota turned the game against the Northwestern Wildcats into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 415 yards to 185. The Golden Gophers took down Northwestern 38-22.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 598 yards compared to the Purdue Boilermakers' 366. Wisconsin put the hurt on Purdue with a sharp 45-24 win. The Badgers can attribute much of their success to RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 222 yards and one TD on 28 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Taylor's 51-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.
Their wins bumped the Golden Gophers to 9-1 and the Badgers to 9-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Golden Gophers enter the contest with only 176.3 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for ninth best in the nation. As for the Badgers, they rank fourth in the league when it comes to sacks, with 39 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Badgers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers.
Over/Under: 48
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wisconsin have won three out of their last four games against Minnesota.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Minnesota 37 vs. Wisconsin 15
- Nov 25, 2017 - Wisconsin 31 vs. Minnesota 0
- Nov 26, 2016 - Wisconsin 31 vs. Minnesota 17
- Nov 28, 2015 - Wisconsin 31 vs. Minnesota 21
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best CFB bets to make in Week 14
This week's best bets include Maryland-Michigan State, Cincinnati-Memphis and much more
-
Week 14 CFB odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
Michigan's roller coaster meets Ohio St.
The Buckeyes have won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 against the Wolverines
-
Alabama vs. Auburn odds, Iron Bowl picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's 2019 Iron Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Egg Bowl picks, sims, odds, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 2019 Egg Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Week 14 college football expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 14.
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan football...