Mississippi State has fired head football coach Zach Arnett, according to 247Sports. Arnett has compiled a 4-6 record (1-6 SEC) in the 2023 season through 10 games in his first year as full-time coach. Senior offensive analyst Greg Knox will serve as Mississippi State interim coach through the final two games of the season, according to ESPN.

Arnett was elevated from defensive coordinator to interim coach in 2022 following the untimely death of the legendary Mike Leach. After leading the team to an emotional victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl, the administration decided to promote Arnett to full-time coach during the offseason in lieu of conducting a national search for Leach's replacement.

The move to fire Arnett comes on the heels of a 51-10 loss for Mississippi State to Texas A&M in Week 11. Ironically, Arnett is not the first coach to be fired amid the fallout from that game. On Sunday, Texas A&M made the move to fire Jimbo Fisher despite the convincing win for the Aggies.

