Kylin Hill made it official on Wednesday that he is no longer with the Mississippi State football program as the Bulldogs' former star running back revealed on social media that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Hill's draft declaration comes after coach Mike Leach said last week that he'd heard Hill planned to prepare for the draft.

"2020 has been an unprecedented year, filled with uncertainty due to a pandemic that has forced all of us to adapt as best as possible," Hill wrote. "With that, and after much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to opt out of for the remainder of the season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. This has been an incredibly difficult decision, but one that I feel is best for me at this time."

Hill ran for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior last season and was the SEC's leading returning rusher. He entered the national spotlight during the offseason as he advocated for Mississippi to remove the Confederate emblem from its state flag. The flag was eventually changed, and Hill's hometown of Columbus, Mississippi, awarded him with a city key in honor of his stand.

But things didn't go so smoothly on the field after Mississippi State's season-opening 44-34 win at LSU in which Hill accounted for 192 yards and a touchdown. He was injured in the first half of the following week's loss to Arkansas and made his last appearance in a 24-2 loss at Kentucky on Oct. 10. Hill's departure from the program is just the latest for Leach, who is remaking the Mississippi State program into an air-raid attack.

"I would like to thank the entire Mississippi State coaching staff, both past and present, for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream and play at MSU," Hill wrote. "I would also like to thank all of my teammates for allowing me to grow as a player and as a person. The memories that we have together will carry throughout our lifetimes and you will always be my BROTHERS!"