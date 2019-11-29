Missouri vs. Arkansas odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from SEC expert who's 7-1

The Missouri Tigers hope to continue their recent dominance over the Arkansas Razorbacks when these SEC clubs meet Friday in their annual rivalry contest. Kickoff from War Memorial Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on CBS. The Tigers (5-6, 2-5) have won four of the past five meetings in this series, including a 38-0 shutout last year. The downtrodden Razorbacks (2-9, 0-7) haven't won an SEC game in two seasons and are hoping to change that before the program undergoes another rebuilding effort. Former coach Chad Morris was fired before the end of his second year, and the Razorbacks lost 56-20 to LSU last week in their first game without him. The Tigers are 14-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 53.5 in the latest Missouri vs. Arkansas odds. Before finalizing your Missouri vs. Arkansas picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

A Reno-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. He is having another strong season for SportsLine members, hitting on 60 percent of his spread selections. What's more, he has had a sharp eye for the projections of these programs, posting a record of 7-1 on college football picks against the spread involving the Tigers or Razorbacks over the past two seasons.

Three weeks ago, Nagel told SportsLine members that Missouri (+18.5) wouldn't have enough firepower to stick with a Georgia team that was on a mission to reach the SEC title game. The Bulldogs pitched a 27-0 shutout to give his followers another victory. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Here are several betting lines and trends for Missouri vs. Arkansas:

Missouri vs. Arkansas spread: Missouri -14

Missouri vs. Arkansas over-under: 53.5 points

Missouri vs. Arkansas money line: Missouri -607, Arkansas +437

Arkansas vs. Missouri: The under has hit in six of the past seven meetings.

Arkansas vs. Missouri: The home team has covered the past seven meetings.

One positive for the Tigers amid their losing streak has been the consistency of a defense that remains one of the stingiest in the country. Their scoring defense of 19.9 points per game ranks No. 24 nationally, and they are in the top 20 in most major statistical categories. They haven't allowed more than 29 points during the losing streak and have yielded more than 30 just once, in a season-opening 37-31 loss at Wyoming.

They are allowing opponents to complete a conference-low 51.7 percent of their passes, while the run defense has held steady at 129.8 yards per contest, fourth in the SEC. Standouts include junior defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside, who is tied for the SEC lead with eight sacks. Sophomore linebacker Nick Bolton is second in the conference with 91 tackles. He also has seven passes defended and two interceptions. Even with a win on Friday, the Tigers won't be going to a bowl after the NCAA recently upheld its postseason ban this season following an appeal by Missouri.

But just because the Tigers have dominated recent contests doesn't assure them of covering the Missouri vs. Arkansas spread on Friday.

Arkansas interim coach Barry Lunney Jr. said his goals were for the team to show marked improvement before the season ends and give the seniors a victory in their final home game. Freshman K.J. Jefferson made his first collegiate start at quarterback against LSU and went 7-for-14 for 105 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Treylon Burks had three catches for 80 yards.

