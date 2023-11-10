The Tennessee Volunteers checked in at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings this week while the Missouri Tigers slid to No. 14 after a loss last week to No. 2 Georgia. Now both teams will be looking at a critical matchup to stay in the CFP discussion as a two-loss team when they go head-to-head on Saturday. Both teams are 7-2 on the season but a difficult SEC schedule could theoretically allow either Tennessee or Missouri to jump back into the discussion should chaos ensue at the top of the rankings. A win for Tennessee, combined with a Georgia loss to Ole Miss, would put the Vols in control of their own destiny in the SEC East.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. The Volunteers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Missouri vs. Tennessee odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 57. Before making any Tennessee vs. Missouri picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can also be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Tennessee vs. Missouri and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Missouri vs. Tennessee:

Missouri vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -1.5

Missouri vs. Tennessee over/under: 57 points

Missouri vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee -124, Missouri +104

Missouri vs. Tennessee picks: See picks here



Missouri vs. Tennessee streaming: Paramount+

Why Tennessee can cover

With Hendon Hooker and two wide receivers drafted into the NFL after last season, the Volunteers have remade themselves in 2023 as a team that controls the line of scrimmage when they're at their best. Tennessee is averaging 227.8 rushing yards per game and has limited opponents to 97.3 yards on the ground per contest. The Volunteers have run for at least 200 yards in all seven of their victories this season while rushing for 100 and 133 yards in losses to Florida and Alabama, respectively.

Jaylen Wright leads the team with 826 yards rushing this season but Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson both have over 400 yards on the ground as well. Quarterback Joe Milton III has also taken a more active role in the running game recently, running 33 times for 119 yards in a three-week span against Texas A&M, Alabama and Kentucky. Milton has also done well protecting the football, throwing 15 touchdowns with only four interceptions on the season. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has turned himself into one of the SEC's best in his second full season as a starter. After averaging 7.2 yards per pass attempt in 2022, Cook is averaging 9.1 yards per attempt this season and has thrown for 2,471 yards and 16 touchdowns with only five interceptions. Cook has also rushed for 173 yards and five scores.

Luther Burden has been Cook's favorite target so far in 2023, catching 64 passes for 958 yards and seven touchdowns. The dynamic sophomore receiver scored against Tennessee last year and has had at least 96 receiving yards in seven of nine games this season, though he has been limited in practice this week with an undisclosed injury. The Volunteers will be without top cornerback Kamal Hadden after he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery following Tennessee's loss to Alabama. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Missouri vs. Tennessee picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 65 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Missouri, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.