The son of a WWE legend has officially joined Colorado football for the 2024 season. Boerne (Texas) High School linebacker Gage Goldberg, the son of WWE icon Bill Goldberg, inked his national letter of intent on National Signing Day to play for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Goldberg was set to play for Alabama as a preferred walk-on before changing course after coach Nick Saban's retirement and verbally committing to Colorado in mid-January. His singing ceremony on Wednesday didn't lack theatrics, either, as the linebacker lifted his superstar father off the ground and on his shoulders.

Goldberg will still be a preferred walk-on upon arriving to Boulder, Colorado, though he is bullish on his future between his family legacy and playing for a coach with a spotlight like the one on Sanders. His father briefly played with Sanders in the NFL when the two were Atlanta Falcons teammates in the early 1990s.

"It goes together, the names Goldberg and Sanders," the younger Goldberg told the San Antonio Express-News. "They are like two of the exact, same things. I feel like I won't be forgotten in that program because of that and because I'm going to be putting everything I got and I'm going to show them what I have and going to be proving it.

"It's the best chance for me because I have the work ethic and I'm going to put in that work and I'm going to be ready for the next couple of years," he added."Hopefully, in a year or two, I'll get that scholarship. Working up from the bottom is definitely the best, too."

As a senior at Boerne, Goldberg registered 136 tackles plus four forced fumbles and two PBUs. He also competed in baseball during his high school athletic career.

As Colorado looks to rebound from an underwhelming 4-8 finish in Sanders' 2023 debut as coach, the Buffaloes' recruiting haul features two extremes between high school prospects and transfers. Colorado's 2024 recruiting class features just seven prospects and is ranked 118th in the country by 247Sports, which is the lowest of any power conference school. However, it is offset by the nation's fifth-ranked transfer class, which features 24 players.