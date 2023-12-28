Teams looking to finish the 2023 season with a flourish meet when the 25th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats face the 18th-ranked NC State Wolfpack in the Pop-Tarts Bowl 2023 in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday. The Wolfpack (9-3, 6-2 ACC), who have won five in a row, are looking for their first bowl win since 2017, when they defeated Arizona State 52-31 in the Sun Bowl. The Wildcats (8-4, 6-3 Big 12), who have won five of their last seven games, defeated LSU 42-20 in the 2022 Texas Bowl. This will be the first time the teams have ever met.

Kickoff from Camping World Stadium is set for 5:45 p.m. ET. North Carolina State is averaging 26.7 points per game this season, 101st-best in the country, while Kansas State is averaging 37.7 points, 11th-best. The Wildcats are favored by 2 points in the latest North Carolina State vs. Kansas State odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Kansas State vs. NC State picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Now, the model has set its sights on NC State vs. Kansas State and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Kansas State vs. NC State:

NC State vs. Kansas State spread: Kansas State -2

NC State vs. Kansas State over/under: 47.5 points

NC State vs. Kansas State money line: NC State +109, Kansas State -130

NCST: The Wolfpack covered in the last five games of the regular season

KST: The Wildcats have hit the first-half game total over in 9 of their last 12 games (+7.00 units)

Why Kansas State can cover

Junior tight end Ben Sinnott is one of the top targets on offense for the Wildcats. He has 49 catches for a team-high 676 yards (13.8 average) and six touchdowns. He had 10 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown in a 42-35 loss to Iowa State on Nov. 25. In 11 games, he has two 100-yard-plus performances and has at least three catches in nine games. In a 30-27 loss at Missouri on Sept. 16, he caught five passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Also leading the way for Kansas State is fifth-year senior wide receiver Phillip Brooks. He has a team-high 53 receptions for 589 yards (11.1 average) and five touchdowns. He has at least one catch in all 12 games, including three or more in 11 games. In a 33-30 overtime loss at Texas on Nov. 4, he caught five passes for 76 yards and two scores.

Why NC State can cover

Sixth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong powers the Wolfpack both on the ground and through the air. The transfer from Virginia has passed for 1,621 yards, completing 146 of 234 attempts (62.4%) with 11 touchdowns. He has been picked off six times. On the ground, Armstrong has carried 126 times for 544 yards (4.3 average) and scored six TDs. He has had a long pass of 64 yards and a long run of 43.

Armstrong's top target is freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion. In 12 games, he has 64 receptions for 767 yards (12.0 average) and 10 touchdowns. He has scored two TDs in each of the last two games, including in a 39-20 win over North Carolina on Nov. 25. In that game, he caught seven passes for a season-high 131 yards (18.7 average). He had eight catches for 102 yards and two TDs in a 48-41 win over Marshall on Oct. 7.

