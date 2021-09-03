Through 3 Quarters

The NC State Wolfpack are on the board, but we're still waiting on the South Florida Bulls to respond. Three quarters in and NC State's offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating South Florida 38 to nothing three quarters in.

The Wolfpack have enjoyed the tag-team combination of RB Ricky Person Jr. and RB Zonovan Knight. The former has rushed for two TDs and 90 yards on 13 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD, while the latter has rushed for one TD and 163 yards on 16 carries. The Bulls have been led by WR Xavier Weaver, who so far has caught two passes for 73 yards.

Who's Playing

South Florida @ No. 23 NC State

Last Season Records: NC State 8-4; South Florida 1-8

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack and the South Florida Bulls will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 2 at Carter-Finley Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. While NC State was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-4. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 1-8 last-season record, South Florida has set their aspirations higher this year.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wolfpack were 12th best in the nation (top 9%) in sacks, finishing the 2020 season with 32. Less enviably, the Bulls ranked ninth worst in the nation with respect to touchdowns allowed last season, where the squad gave up 41. The good news for South Florida, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

NC State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 19-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolfpack, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.