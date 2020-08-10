Watch Now: Scott Frost Speaks Out About Big Ten Reports ( 4:07 )

It's safe to say that the last 48 hours of the college football offseason have been some of the wildest in recent memory.

Big Ten players followed the lead of the Pac-12 and banded together to demand safety and well-being measures be instituted by the conference. Ohio State's players then issued a statement saying that they want to play, followed by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's series of tweets that spawned the #WeWantToPlay movement. At the same time, some conferences including the Big Ten, held emergency meetings. Now there is talk of some conferences shutting down fall sports altogether, which could leave some programs looking for a place to play if they so choose.

Nebraska might be one one of those teams.

Reports surfaced on Monday that Nebraska and Iowa are two Big Ten teams that will still want to take the field even if conference presidents vote to shut it down. Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost further kicked that can down the road after Monday's practice.

"We want to play a Big Ten schedule, I hope thats what happens," Frost said. "Our university is committed to playing no matter what that looks like and how that looks. We want to play no matter who it is or where it is. We'll see how those chips fall. We certainly hope it's in the Big Ten. If it isn't, I think we're prepared to look for other options."

Frost also commented on something that Lawrence referenced in his series of tweets on Sunday night -- the benefits of players staying on campus under a substantial health care umbrella within the athletic department.

"The virus is here either way. And I would contend that our players are safer here," he said. "I'm passionate about this because I care about our players."

Frost isn't the only coach to make a stand in an attempt to keep the college football season alive. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh -- who also coaches in the Big Ten -- issued a statement on Monday advocating for the season to be played this fall. Harbaugh cited -- among other things -- that Michigan has had zero positive tests out of the last 353 that have been administered, and just 11 out of the 893 total tests administered since returning to campus.

"I'm not advocating for football this fall because of my passion or our players' desire to play, but because of the facts accumulated over the last eight weeks since our players returned to campus on June 13," Harbaugh wrote. "I am advocating on Aug. 10 that this virus can be controlled and handled because of these facts."

Ohio State coach Ryan Day chimed in on Twitter with support for playing this fall.

Could Nebraska, Michigan, Ohio State and others potentially jump ship as the Big Ten goes down? Coaches seem to think so.

Buckle up ... it's going to be a wild week.