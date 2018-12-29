Nevada vs. Arkansas State odds, line: 2018 Arizona Bowl picks, top predictions from advanced model on 45-25 roll

The 2018 Arizona Bowl features two teams who can light up the scoreboard as the Arkansas State Red Wolves and Nevada Wolfpack square off from Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET. Arkansas State enters Saturday's showdown having won five of its last six games, while Nevada has been victorious in four of its last five, so both teams are brimming with confidence. The line has been swinging back and forth ahead of kickoff. It opened with Arkansas State being favored by two, but the Wolfpack are favored by two in the latest Nevada vs. Arkansas State odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 56.5. Before you make your own Nevada vs. Arkansas State picks, be sure to check out the 2018 Arizona Bowl predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has factored in that Arkansas State is loaded with experienced players on both sides of the ball. The Red Wolves are appearing in their eighth consecutive bowl game and are led by senior quarterback Justice Hansen. He completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,172 yards and 27 touchdowns during the regular season and he's also a threat with his legs, scoring an additional six touchdowns on the ground.

But it's Arkansas State's defense that has led the Red Wolves to four straight victories to end the season. In fact, the Red Wolves allowed just 13.5 points per game in their last four outings and defensive end Ronheen Bingham has been dominating the competition. The 6-2 senior lived in the opposing team's backfield all season long, recording 18.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks this season.

But just because the Red Wolves have plenty of weapons doesn't mean they'll be able to cover the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl spread.

Nevada runs a pass-first offense that suits quarterback Ty Gangi well. The 6-2 senior has thrown for over 3,100 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. But what makes him most effective are his defensive reads and quick release. Gangi has a terrific comprehension of what defenses are scheming and has an uncanny ability to find weaknesses.

Unlike Arkansas State's receivers that rely on size, Nevada's are all about speed. The Wolf Pack''s top receiver is sophomore McLane Mannix, who leads the squad with 875 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. At only 5-9, he's most effective in the slot and is able to get down for low throws. He's also a threat to take it to the house any time Gangi dials up a screen.

