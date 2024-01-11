Nick Saban is officially stepping away after a combined 28 years as a collegiate coach, the last 17 of which were spent at Alabama. Though the game never passed him by -- he just led Alabama to its 16th straight season with at least 10 wins and its third SEC title in the past four years -- the modern schedule became a bit too much to handle for the 72-year-old Saban.

"There's no illness. Miss Terry's fine. I'm fine. But it was the 'Can you sustain the season from just a mental grind standpoint?' When I was young, you know, I could work till two in the morning, get up at six and be there the next day and be full of energy and go for it, but when you get a little older that gets a little tougher and I'm sure a lot of people can relate to that," Saban said Thursday on "SportsCenter."

By retiring now, Saban still goes out on top and leaves after one of the most impressive coaching jobs of his career. Alabama lost by 10 points at home against Texas in the second week of the season and then benched quarterback Jalen Milroe ahead of an uninspiring 17-3 win against South Florida in Week 3, which caused the Crimson Tide to drop out of the AP poll top 10 for the first time since 2015. But the season shifted from there. Alabama regained its footing, thanks in large part to a midseason emergence from Milroe -- who had 17 total touchdowns and just two turnovers in the last six games of the year -- and finished the regular season with an unblemished 8-0 showing in SEC play. That earned the Tide a spot in the SEC Championship Game, where they handed top-ranked Georgia its first loss since 2021.

Alabama made it to the College Football Playoff, where it lost to No. 1 Michigan in overtime in the Rose Bowl, marking the first time since Saban took over that Alabama went three straight years without a national title.

"I just have a high standard for how I do things and if I don't feel like I'm living up to that standard, I'm really disappointed," Saban said. "I wasn't disappointed in the season. I wasn't disappointed in the team. I wasn't disappointed in the players. In fact, this team was fun to coach and they came a long ways and I was really proud of the way everybody bought in and did what they did to have the success that we had. But at the same time, I felt like I could have done a better job if I was younger."