Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan odds, predictions, line: Picks from advanced computer model

A Mid-American battle is on tap Saturday between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Central Michigan Chippewas at noon ET at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Central Michigan is 5-4 overall and 4-0 at home, while Northern Illinois is 3-5 overall and 1-4 on the road. Northern Illinois is 5-3 against the spread this season, and Central Michigan is 7-2. The Huskies are favored by one point in the latest Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois odds, while the over-under is set at 49.5. Before entering any Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Chippewas have to be hurting after a devastating 43-20 defeat at the hands of Buffalo last week. Quarterback Quinten Dormady passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once. Dormady replaced David Moore, who was suspended three weeks ago and is practicing with the scout team despite passing for 1,143 yards and five TDs.

NIU, meanwhile, earned its third victory of the season last week by whipping Akron 49-0. Huskies running back Tre Harbison was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for 158 yards and two TDs on 31 carries. Quarterback Marcus Childers may have only completed seven of nine passes for 71 yards, but three of them went for touchdowns. Defensive back Nick Rattin also returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown.

Northern Illinois is 0-for-5 against the spread in its last five games against Central Michigan, and the total has gone over in five of the Huskies' last six games against a MAC opponent. Central Michigan is 5-1-1 against the spread in its last seven games, and the Chippewas are 5-2 against the spread in their lsat seven November games.

So who wins Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.