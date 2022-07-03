The rich keep getting richer in the Class of 2023. Rico Flores, a four-star wide receiver from Folsom (California) High School, announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Sunday live on CBS Sports HQ. He chose coach Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish over Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and UCLA.

His commitment moves Notre Dame back into the top spot over Ohio State in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

Flores is ranked 187th overall and 27th among wide receivers in the current recruiting cycle. He is the No. 12 overall prospect in the talent-rich state of California. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has 129 career catches for 2,141 yards and 24 receiving touchdowns during his time in high school.

Chris Singletary, national recruiting expert for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Flores.

"The 6-foot-1, 190-pound verified athlete is built with a college ready body as we speak," Singletary wrote. "He has a good muscled up and defined frame. He is able to generate good explosiveness by the way is built with a powerful lower body. He is wide up top in the shoulder and chest area. He has ample length and features a solid overall physical make-up.

"Flores is a player that has 2-ways snaps that feature this athletic ability, change of direction, agility, physicalness and toughness. He is sudden off the snap of the ball where he uses his quickness to create immediate separation from the defender. When he is being defended in off-coverage he is able to get the same separation with a knack for dropping his weight and getting out of his break quickly all the while being physical at the top of the route."

Flores is the 17th player to commit to Freeman's program during the current recruiting cycle. He made official visits to Notre Dame, Georgia and Ohio State since June 1 prior to committing to the Fighting Irish.