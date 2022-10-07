The two top independent programs in the nation will go head-to-head on Saturday when the No. 16 BYU Cougars and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Houston. BYU is 4-1 while Notre Dame is 2-2. Notre Dame has a 4-2 lead in the all-time series, but this will be the first time the two programs have met since 2005 and it's going to be a critical contest for both programs if they're hoping to play in a New Year's Six bowl. Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread this season while BYU is 2-3 against the number after failing to cover in their last thre games.

The Fighting Irish are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. BYU odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 51.5.

Notre Dame vs. BYU spread: Notre Dame -3.5

Notre Dame vs. BYU over/under: 51.5 points

What you need to know about Notre Dame

Last week, the Fighting Irish turned the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 576 yards to 367. Notre Dame walked away with a 45-32 win. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of running back Audric Estime, who rushed for two touchdowns and 134 yards on 17 carries, and quarterback Drew Pyne, who passed for three touchdowns and 289 yards on 34 attempts.

The offensive outburst was a welcomed sight for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman after the Irish had generated just 901 yards and 55 points in their first three games against Ohio State, Marshall and California. The Notre Dame defense also generated its first turnover of the year in the win over North Carolina but still has a turnover differential of -4 on the season. They have, however, been able to generate a lot of pressure early in the season with 13 sacks through four games.

What you need to know about BYU

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 17-17 at the half for BYU and the Utah State Aggies on Thursday, but BYU stepped up in the second half for a 38-26 victory. BYU QB Jaren Hall passed for three touchdowns and 273 yards on 27 attempts. Hall's top receiver on the day was Kody Epps, who caught five passes for 86 yards and a score.

The BYU defense forced three turnovers in the win over Utah State and is now allowing just 4.9 yards per play and 338.2 yards per game for the season. Ben Bywater and Max Tooley have been two key playmakers for that unit, with Bywater recording 37 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions while Tooley has 29 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions.

