Florida State @ No. 15 Notre Dame

Current Records: Florida State 1-2; Notre Dame 2-0

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 10 at Notre Dame Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Fighting Irish and FSU will really light up the scoreboard Saturday.

Notre Dame kept a clean sheet against the South Florida Bulls three weeks ago and took the game 52 to nothing. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Notre Dame had established a 45 to nothing advantage. RB C'Bo Flemister was the offensive standout of the matchup for Notre Dame, rushing for one TD and 127 yards on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, FSU ran circles around the Jacksonville State Gamecocks last week, and the extra yardage (531 yards vs. 307 yards) paid off. The Seminoles strolled past Jacksonville State with points to spare, taking the contest 41-24. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. FSU QB Jordan Travis was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 210 yards on 17 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 48 yards.

The Fighting Irish are the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest three weeks ago, where they covered a 23-point spread.

Their wins bumped Notre Dame to 2-0 and the Seminoles to 1-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Notre Dame and FSU clash.

The Fighting Irish are a big 21-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.