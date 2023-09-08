A busy Saturday in the college football world kicks off with a high-profile matchup in Raleigh. The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. This is the fourth-ever meeting between the programs, with NC State leading the series by a 2-1 margin. Notre Dame is 2-0 to begin the 2023 season, with NC State sitting at 1-0 after a road win over UConn.

Notre Dame vs. NC State spread: Notre Dame -7.5

Notre Dame vs. NC State over/under: 50.5 points

Notre Dame vs. NC State money line: ND -312, NC State +245

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish are 9-6 against the spread since 2022

NC State: The Wolfpack are 4-10 against the spread since 2022

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has some prominent trends on its side this week. The Fighting Irish have won nine straight games against ACC opponents, and Notre Dame is 23-1 in the last 24 games against the conference. Notre Dame is also entering with a dominant two-game sample in 2023. On offense, the Fighting Irish have 98 points in two games, most for the program in any season in the AP era. Notre Dame is averaging 40.6 points per game in the last nine contests against ACC foes, and the Fighting Irish are generating more than 500 total yards per game in 2023.

Notre Dame is multi-faceted on offense, with 6.3 yards per carry and more than 10 yards per pass, and the Fighting Irish have converted 78% of third downs so far this season. On defense, Notre Dame has given up only six points in two games, the first time since 1975 that the Fighting Irish have not yielded a touchdown in the first two games. Opponents are averaging only 2.6 yards per carry and completing 37.9% of passes against Notre Dame in 2023. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why NC State can cover

NC State has excelled against non-conference opponents in the recent past, winning 10 of the last 11 games in that scenario. The Wolfpack also have an impact transfer in Brennan Armstrong at the quarterback position, though NC State still projects to be led by a stout defense. NC State allowed only 14 points to UConn in the season opener, and the Huskies generated only 4.2 yards per pass attempt.

The Wolfpack led the ACC in scoring defense last season, yielding only 19.4 points per game. NC State also led the conference with 17 interceptions in 2022, and the team allowed only 14 touchdown passes. NC State finished in the top three in total defense (325.7 yards allowed per game) and yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3), and opponents completed only 57.7% of passes against NC State. With the Wolfpack also yielding only 3.5 yards per carry on the ground, NC State projects to hold up well against Notre Dame's multi-faceted attack. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

