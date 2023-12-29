The No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-3) will take on the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers (8-4) on Friday in the 2023 Sun Bowl and you can catch all the action live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The Sun Bowl is the second-oldest bowl game in college football history and this is the second time that Notre Dame has been invited in program history while Oregon State will be participating for a third time. Both rosters have been impacted by the transfer portal and NFL Draft opt-outs, but both programs are sitting on 18 wins over the last two years and would love to close out the season with their second bowl victory in a row.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, which was built as a namesake of this postseason matchup and began hosting the event in 1963. The latest Notre Dame vs. Oregon State odds via the SportsLine consensus lists the Irish as 6-point favorites, while the 2023 Sun Bowl odds also list the over/under at 41 points.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State spread: Notre Dame -6

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State over/under: 41 points

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State money line: Notre Dame -236, Oregon State +190

2023 Sun Bowl TV channel: CBS

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Irish were ranked inside the top 10 and looked poised to enter the College Football Playoff discussion before allowing Ohio State to put together a late drive to win 17-14 in a Sept. 23 matchup between two college football powers. However, Notre Dame still managed to stay inside the AP Top 25 all season and ranked eighth in Division I in scoring (39.1 ppg) as well as eighth in scoring defense (16.1 ppg allowed).

Notre Dame has finished top 12 in the 247Sports Composite rankings each of the last three seasons and will hope the depth from those recruiting efforts shows through after suffering massive losses in recent weeks. Starting quarterback Sam Hartman, running back Audric Estime, two other offensive line starters and two key defenders opted out and several other players have entered the transfer portal. Look for QB Steve Angeli and RB Jeremiyah Love to establish themselves for 2024 and beyond as they step into starring roles.

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State's roster has also suffered massive losses because of the transfer portal and opt-outs, with starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, tight end Jack Velling and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold among the players entering the portal, while receiver Anthony Gould opted out. The Beavers also lost head coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State.

However, passing game coordinator Kefense Hynson will have the underdog card at his disposal, and a win would give Oregon State its second nine-win season in a row for just the second time in school history (2006-2008). Deshaun Fenwick produced 576 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns as Damien Martinez's backup this year and Silas Bolden remains with the program after catching 51 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

