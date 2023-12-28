The 2023 Sun Bowl will feature the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers on Friday on CBS and Paramount+. Both programs appeared positioned to make their way into the New Year's Six bowl conversation but ultimately lost key games down the stretch. However, they'll have the chance to overcome some serious roster turnover on both sides and punctuate a successful season with a win over a ranked opponent at the second-oldest bowl game in the country.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Friday in El Paso, Texas. The Fighting Irish are 6-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Oregon State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5.

Friday's game can be seen live on CBS.

Here are the college football odds and trends for Oregon State vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State spread: Notre Dame -6

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State over/under: 41.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State money line: Notre Dame -234, Oregon State +190

2023 Sun Bowl TV channel: CBS

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish are dealing with some significant opt-outs, with quarterback Sam Hartman, running back Audric Estime, two starting offensive linemen, and two key defenders leaving for the 2024 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also has its top three receivers and top two tight ends in the transfer portal. However, Marcus Freeman's defense was still one of the best in the nation (16.6 points per game allowed) and the depth of talent at Notre Dame is undeniable.

The Fighting Irish have ranked top 12 in the 247Sports composite team recruiting rankings for the last three seasons in a row. Steve Angeli will start at quarterback for Notre Dame after averaging 10.9 yards per pass attempt in limited action this season. Jeremiyah Love will have a chance to establish himself as the No. 1 back for 2024 after rushing for 346 yards (second on the team) on 56 carries this season.

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State's roster has also suffered massive losses because of the transfer portal and opt-outs, with starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Jack Velling and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold entering the portal, while Anthony Gould opted out. The Beavers also lost head coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State.

However, passing game coordinator Kefense Hynson will have the underdog card at his disposal and a win would give Oregon State its second nine-win season in a row for just the second time in school history (2006-2008). Deshaun Fenwick produced 576 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns as Damien Martinez's backup this year and Silas Bolden remains with the program after catching 51 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 59 combined points.

