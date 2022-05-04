Ohio State landed a commitment from coveted four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld on Wednesday, with the blue-chip recruit choosing the Buckeyes live on CBS Sports HQ over Alabama and Notre Dame. As the No. 7 ranked player from his class in the state of Ohio, Siereveld is a big in-state addition for Ohio State's 2023 class.

The commitment of Siereveld marks Ohio State's 10th verbal pledge from the 2023 class and fifth from Ohio. He is the third offensive lineman in Ohio State's class.

Siereveld is ranked the No. 351 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports Composite rankings and considered the No. 20 interior offensive lineman. The Middletown, Ohio, native plays for Lakota East High School and has also been a basketball player for the school.

On the gridiron, Siereveld projects as a physical run-blocker and is ranked the No. 7 player from Ohio in his class. Here is a further evaluation of Siereveld from 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, who watched Siereveld play in March:

"He showed the same strength and physicality that we had seen on film, but his ability to bend and get low in his stance was even more evident in person. That combination of strength, tenacity as well as flexibility makes him an excellent prospect."