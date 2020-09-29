When Ohio State kicks off its Big Ten schedule on Oct. 24, it will have two big names available to play that previously opted out of the 2020 college football season. Offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade have officially been cleared to play, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day confirmed on Monday.

"Wyatt got great news and Shaun's good to go," Day said on his weekly Buckeye Roundtable Whow radio show, per 247Sports. "It's great to have those guys back."

The returns are significant as Davis and Wade are considered potential first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the Big Ten originally canceling football on Aug. 11, Davis and Wade opted out in order to prepare. However, once the Big Ten reversed course on its decision on Sept. 16 and opted to bring football back in October, the pair made it known they were reconsidering their choice.

"They both shared with me they want to play football, they want to be part of this team, they want to play with their teammates," Day said at the time. "Now the opportunity is here. In terms of the details of all that, we'll figure that all out over the next couple of days."

Davis and Wade had been practicing with the Buckeyes, but the potential hang up regarding their eligibility was due to contact they had with agents; however, neither player officially signed with representation.

Wade has been a staple of the Buckeyes secondary over the previous two seasons, appearing in 27 games. In 2020, he will be one of the leading defenders on an Ohio State team eyeing a national championship run. Last year, Wade was tied for second on the team with eight pass break ups while notching an interception against Rutgers. Davis blossomed in his first year as a full-time starter at guard in 2019, playing in all 14 games and earning first-team All-American honors.