Trevor Lawrence is probably going No. 1 overall, but if the Bengals pick at No. 1 overall again, they aren't selecting another quarterback and would likely trade back. But it's September -- we aren't forecasting trades in our mocks just yet. So for this mock, I have the Bengals picking Penei Sewell and Trevor Lawrence going at No. 2 overall.
And while it's somewhat likely the Bears and Jaguars pick a quarterback next April, this mock lays out the ripple effect that'd occur if neither club went the passer route in Round 1. If anything, Chicago will probably need to replace its No. 1 receiver.
The draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds following Week 1.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Sewell is the best offensive tackle prospect college football has sent to the pros in a long time and keeping Joe Burrow upright is a must in Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
It's unlikely Lawrence doesn't land at No. 1, but if the Bengals take Sewell, this will be a no-brainer for the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Giants must find a true quarterback of their defense, and Parsons has looked like an early pick from his first game at Penn State.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Dolphins upgrade the receiver group with Chase, who had an insanely productive season in 2019 and has a stellar skill set.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
How about a cornerback duo of C.J. Henderson and Surtain in Jacksonville? Length for days.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Fields represents a higher ceiling than Teddy Bridgewater, but he wouldn't have the play as a rookie in Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Caleb Farley DB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Ron Rivera coached many long, wiry cornerbacks in Carolina and gets that type in Farley.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Defensive end isn't priority No. 1 on Detroit's defense, yet the value is too good to pass up here for Matt Patricia.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Leatherwood is the next in line to go in the first round from the trenches at Alabama. Garett Bolles is likely not the answer at left tackle in Denver.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 10
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The construction around Tua Tagovailoa continues with Davis, the consensus top interior blocker in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Smith has looked the part since his freshman season at Tennessee, and while the Raiders have an elite offensive line, it features older players.
Round 1 - Pick 12
This pick would be to push Baker Mayfield. Lance only has one year of collegiate experience at a lower level but exudes athleticism that would fit wonderfully in Kevin Stefanski's system.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Falcons defense has been a work in progress for years now, and Moses would give the team stability at the linebacker spot.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 239 lbs
Pitts would provide an upgrade to Irv Smith at tight end and give Kirk Cousins two quality pass catchers at that position.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Chargers have to think about the future without Russell Okung. Slater is probably the most complete tackle in the class after Sewell.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Chicago doesn't go quarterback. Instead, the Bears find the replacement for reportedly disgruntled Allen Robinson at receiver with the big and well-rounded Bateman.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
The Eagles have to get younger on the edge, and Basham plays with reckless abandon at close to 280 pounds.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Even if Parris Campbell makes a leap in Year 2, the Colts are thin at receiver, and Waddle is the most electrifying receiver in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
With Barmore and Jeffrey Simmons, the Titans would boast two long, strong, active pass rushers in the middle.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Holding off on a quarterback for the Jaguars for now. Vera-Tucker is a pass-protecting specialist who'd aid Gardner Minshew's development.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
There's not much pass-rush presence in Arizona besides Chandler Jones, and Onwuzurike brings it with powerful hands and an always-humming motor.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
With Mike Hilton playing on a one-year deal, the Steelers land the uber-talented Wade, who can really cover from the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Would Bill Belichick dip into the first-round receiver pool again? Probably not. But the Patriots need more dynamic weapons on the outside, and Smith is a smooth operator.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
No receiver? Well, the Packers looked all set at that position in Week 1. Freiermuth is dangerous with the ball in his hands and can stretch the seam.
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
The most blatant need on Dallas' defense is safety, and Moehrig is a towering, athletic presence on the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jayson Oweh DE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Oweh is a little project-y but has all the tools to be a Pro Bowl-type player on the edge, the position the Bills have to invest in with the long-term in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 27
UCLA • Sr • 6'2" / 282 lbs
Odighizuwa is a twitched up rusher who can generate pressure from anywhere on the defensive line. That's what the Buccaneers need.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 28
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Cosmi glides in pass protection, and if the Jets take Lawrence, protecting him will be the top priority.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Holland went from a free safety to a versatile defensive back in 2019, and his multi-faceted experience will be adored by scouts.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs
No one's quite sure what the Saints have planned in 2021, and maybe they don't either. Here, they add more beef to the interior of their defensive line with Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Might seem like small-receiver overkill given the presence of Marquise Brown, but reliable slot Willie Snead is playing on a one-year deal, and Moore exudes big-play ability.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Radunz is the exact type of highly talented but raw blocker the Chiefs should pick with the future of Patrick Mahomes in mind.