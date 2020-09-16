Round 1 - Pick 1 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Sewell is the best offensive tackle prospect college football has sent to the pros in a long time and keeping Joe Burrow upright is a must in Cincinnati.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st It's unlikely Lawrence doesn't land at No. 1, but if the Bengals take Sewell, this will be a no-brainer for the Jets.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Giants must find a true quarterback of their defense, and Parsons has looked like an early pick from his first game at Penn State.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins upgrade the receiver group with Chase, who had an insanely productive season in 2019 and has a stellar skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st How about a cornerback duo of C.J. Henderson and Surtain in Jacksonville? Length for days.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Fields represents a higher ceiling than Teddy Bridgewater, but he wouldn't have the play as a rookie in Carolina.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 4th Ron Rivera coached many long, wiry cornerbacks in Carolina and gets that type in Farley.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Defensive end isn't priority No. 1 on Detroit's defense, yet the value is too good to pass up here for Matt Patricia.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th Leatherwood is the next in line to go in the first round from the trenches at Alabama. Garett Bolles is likely not the answer at left tackle in Denver.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 10 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd The construction around Tua Tagovailoa continues with Davis, the consensus top interior blocker in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 7th Smith has looked the part since his freshman season at Tennessee, and while the Raiders have an elite offensive line, it features older players.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Fr • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK This pick would be to push Baker Mayfield. Lance only has one year of collegiate experience at a lower level but exudes athleticism that would fit wonderfully in Kevin Stefanski's system.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons defense has been a work in progress for years now, and Moses would give the team stability at the linebacker spot.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 239 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Pitts would provide an upgrade to Irv Smith at tight end and give Kirk Cousins two quality pass catchers at that position.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers have to think about the future without Russell Okung. Slater is probably the most complete tackle in the class after Sewell.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Chicago doesn't go quarterback. Instead, the Bears find the replacement for reportedly disgruntled Allen Robinson at receiver with the big and well-rounded Bateman.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th The Eagles have to get younger on the edge, and Basham plays with reckless abandon at close to 280 pounds.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Even if Parris Campbell makes a leap in Year 2, the Colts are thin at receiver, and Waddle is the most electrifying receiver in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK With Barmore and Jeffrey Simmons, the Titans would boast two long, strong, active pass rushers in the middle.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Holding off on a quarterback for the Jaguars for now. Vera-Tucker is a pass-protecting specialist who'd aid Gardner Minshew's development.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 4th There's not much pass-rush presence in Arizona besides Chandler Jones, and Onwuzurike brings it with powerful hands and an always-humming motor.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd With Mike Hilton playing on a one-year deal, the Steelers land the uber-talented Wade, who can really cover from the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Would Bill Belichick dip into the first-round receiver pool again? Probably not. But the Patriots need more dynamic weapons on the outside, and Smith is a smooth operator.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st No receiver? Well, the Packers looked all set at that position in Week 1. Freiermuth is dangerous with the ball in his hands and can stretch the seam.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 5th The most blatant need on Dallas' defense is safety, and Moehrig is a towering, athletic presence on the back end.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jayson Oweh DE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Oweh is a little project-y but has all the tools to be a Pro Bowl-type player on the edge, the position the Bills have to invest in with the long-term in mind.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Osa Odighizuwa DL UCLA • Sr • 6'2" / 282 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 3rd Odighizuwa is a twitched up rusher who can generate pressure from anywhere on the defensive line. That's what the Buccaneers need.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 28 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Cosmi glides in pass protection, and if the Jets take Lawrence, protecting him will be the top priority.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Holland went from a free safety to a versatile defensive back in 2019, and his multi-faceted experience will be adored by scouts.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 9th No one's quite sure what the Saints have planned in 2021, and maybe they don't either. Here, they add more beef to the interior of their defensive line with Wilson.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th Might seem like small-receiver overkill given the presence of Marquise Brown, but reliable slot Willie Snead is playing on a one-year deal, and Moore exudes big-play ability.