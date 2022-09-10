Ohio Stadium hosts a non-conference matchup on Saturday afternoon in Columbus. The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the second game of the 2022 campaign for both programs. Ohio State is facing a Sun Belt opponent for the first time since 2008, while Arkansas State is taking on a Big Ten foe for the first time since 2017. Both teams are 1-0 to begin the 2022 campaign, and this marks the first all-time meeting between the programs.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Buckeyes as 44.5-point home favorites for this noon ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 68.5 in the latest Arkansas State vs. Ohio State odds.

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State spread: Ohio State -44.5

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State over/under: 68.5 points

ASU: The Red Wolves are 7-6 against the spread in the last 13 games

OSU: The Buckeyes are 6-7-1 against the spread in the last 14 games

Why Arkansas State can cover

The Red Wolves endured an ugly 2021 season, but there are signs of life. Arkansas State dominated its opener by a 58-3 margin, and it was the largest margin of victory for the program since 2015. The Red Wolves used the ground game to their advantage, racking up 339 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the game, and former Iowa State running back Johnnie Lang led the way. He rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in the opener, and Arkansas State also averaged 9.0 yards per pass attempt while converting 50 percent of third down chances.

On defense, Arkansas State gave up only 102 total yards and allowed only two of 13 third down opportunities to be converted. Finally, the Red Wolves held Grambling to 2.9 yards per pass attempt and a dismal 1.5 yards per rush attempt in the game, generating four sacks and generally dominating the proceedings.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State's offensive upside is undeniable. The Buckeyes led the country in scoring last season, averaging 45.7 points per game, and Ohio State also sat atop the FBS ranks with 561.2 total yards per game in 2021. Much of that unit returns for 2022, headlined by Heisman Trophy candidate CJ Stroud at quarterback. Stroud won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2021, and he finished in the top five of the country in passing yards, passing touchdowns, yards per attempt, and completion rate last season. Stroud uncorked only six interceptions and took only 13 sacks, and he is flanked by a dynamic running game and a potentially improved defense.

Ohio State held Notre Dame scoreless in the second half of the season opener, and the Buckeyes have an elite pairing at running back. TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, leading the Big Ten with 6.8 yards per carry. He racked up 91 yards on 15 carries in the opener, and fellow running back Miyan Williams added 84 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown.

