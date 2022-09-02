College football stages its first big must-see showdown of the 2022 season when the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish collide in the teams' season opener on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes are coming off a season in which they did not win the Big Ten title for the first time since 2016. They finished the season with a victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Meanwhile the Fighting Irish are playing their first game under new head coach Marcus Freeman. He replaces Brian Kelly, who left for LSU.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 17-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Notre Dame odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 59. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Ohio State picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame spread: Buckeyes -17

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Over/Under: 59 points

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame money line: Buckeyes -800, Fighting Irish +550

OHST: C.J. Stroud finished second in the country in passer efficiency rating (186.6) last year.

ND: The Irish led the nation in fumbles recovered (19) last season.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State has arguably the best player in college football in Stroud. A sophomore from Inland Empire, Calif., Stroud is coming off a season in which he set 17 program records and finished second in the country in passer efficiency rating (186.6). For his efforts he was named the Big Ten offensive player of the year and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

In addition, the Buckeyes have excelled against ranked teams recently. Over the last 10 seasons, Ohio State is 36-9 against ranked opponents. The team also is 14-3 against Top 25 foes at home over that time.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has an elite pass rusher in Isaiah Foskey. A 6-foot-5 junior from Antioch, Calif., Foskey led the team last season with 11 sacks, the third-most in a single season in program history. With a similar season in 2022, he can surpass the program's all-time record for career sacks (24.5), set by Justin Tuck (2002-04).

With Foskey applying pressure, the defense excelled at forcing turnovers last season. The Irish led the nation in fumbles recovered with 19 (Foskey forced six of them), which helped them rank fourth in the country in turnover margin (+1.31 turnovers per game).

