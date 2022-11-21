The Mid-American Conference East Division title could be on the line when the Bowling Green Falcons battle the Ohio Bobcats in Tuesday night MACtion. The Bobcats (8-3, 6-1), who lead the division by one game over the Falcons (6-5, 5-2) and 1 ½ over Buffalo (4-2 in the division), can secure a spot in the MAC Championship Game with a victory. If the Falcons win, Bowling Green will need Buffalo to lose once in its final two games to earn the East title and a spot in the title game. The Falcons won last year's meeting 21-10, but the Bobcats have won five of the past six meetings.

Kickoff from Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Bowling Green leads the all-time series 41-30-2, including a 22-14-1 edge in games at Athens. The Bobcats are 7-point favorites in the latest Bowling Green vs. Ohio odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 56. Before locking in any Ohio vs. Bowling Green picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Bowling Green vs. Ohio spread: Ohio -7

Bowling Green vs. Ohio over/under: 56 points

Bowling Green vs. Ohio money line: Bowling Green +235, Ohio -292

BGSU: The Falcons are 6-1-1 against the spread vs. a team with a winning record

OH: The Bobcats are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games overall

Why Ohio can cover

The Bobcats have a pair of solid quarterbacks in redshirt junior Kurtis Rourke and redshirt sophomore C.J. Harris. Rourke suffered an injured knee in last week's win over Ball State and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game. If he can't go, Harris is expected to get the start. Against the Cardinals in Week 12, he completed 5 of 8 passes for 34 yards. He has also carried nine times for 39 yards (4.3 average) this season, including a long run of 20 yards.

Redshirt freshman running back Sieh Bangura has been impressive in his short career with the Bobcats. He carried just 12 times for 93 yards (7.8 average) and two touchdowns last season, and has followed that up with 150 carries for 788 yards (5.3 average) and 10 TDs in 2022. He has also caught 19 passes for 195 yards (10.3 average) and two touchdowns. The last two weeks, Bangura has combined to rush for more than 290 yards and three TDs.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Despite that, the Bobcats are not a lock to cover the Bowling Green vs. Ohio spread. That's because the Falcons are led by senior quarterback Matt McDonald, who had a monster game in last week's win at Toledo. McDonald completed 20 of 36 passes (55.6%) for 395 yards and four touchdowns. He was intercepted once, but had a rating of 178.8. For the season, McDonald has completed 214 of 346 passes (61.8%) for 2,422 yards and 21 touchdowns vs. five interceptions for a rating of 137.8.

His top target has been senior wide receiver Odieu Hiliare, who had eight receptions for 246 yards (30.8 average) and two touchdowns against Toledo. Hiliare has had two games of 100 yards or more and two others with two touchdowns. He caught four passes for 79 yards and two scores in a 34-31 overtime win over Marshall on Sept. 17. For the season, he has 51 receptions for 696 yards (13.6 average) and six TDs.

