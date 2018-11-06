Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from proven computer model on 7-3 roll

The Ohio Bobcats look to stay alive in the MAC East Division race when they visit the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Ohio has won three straight and can set up a de facto division title game against first-place Buffalo with a win over the RedHawks. The Bobcats are coming off perhaps their most impressive performance of the season in a 59-14 win at Western Michigan, while Miami needs to win its three remaining games in order to become bowl-eligible. The Bobcats are 3.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 62 in the latest Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) odds. Before you make any Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio picks for Wednesday's MACtion, check out results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

In Week 10, it absolutely nailed the biggest game of the season, recommending the Crimson Tide against the spread (-14), on the money line (-588) and hitting the under in Alabama's 29-0 blowout of LSU. It also hit its top-rated selection of Auburn (-3.5) over Texas A&M, helping the model finish the weekend on a strong 7-3 run on all top-rated picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio). We can tell you it's leaning under, but it has also generated a strong point-spread pick that hits in 60 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Bobcats (6-3), who are historically late bloomers under coach Frank Solich, are eager to keep their late-season momentum going. They have won five of their past six and three straight MAC contests by an average of 39.3 points. Their versatile offense has steamrolled the opposition, while their improving defense has held their last three opponents to 14 points each.

But Ohio's recent dominance doesn't mean it's a sure thing to cover against a tough-luck Miami (3-6) club that has plenty to play for and has proven to be a stubborn underdog.

In last week's loss to first-place Buffalo, the RedHawks overcame a two-touchdown deficit to force a 42-42 tie heading into the fourth quarter. They went for broke from the outset, going for it on fourth down four times and using a successful onside kick to stay close to the powerful Bulls.

Even in a loss, the RedHawks left Buffalo with a performance to build on. They racked up 453 yards of total offense, with senior quarterback Gus Ragland throwing for 313 yards and a score.

Miami has ended up on the short end of several close games. Its previous two losses, to Army and Western Michigan, came by one point each.

Which side of the Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Wednesday's MAC showdown you need to jump on, all from the model that has returned more than $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors.