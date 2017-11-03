Oklahoma at Oklahoma State: Prediction, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online
This year's Bedlam game once again has high stakes for the Big 12 title race
It's not in the last week of the season, but this year's Beldam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State still has high stakes with the Big 12 championship race in full swing. Both programs sit at 4-1 in conference play. A loss doesn't eliminate either side from finishing in the top two at the end of the regular season -- though it likely will serve as a playoff eliminator -- but the mountain becomes a little harder to climb with dwindling opportunities ahead.
But if you like offense, this game will be for you. Oklahama State and Oklahoma rank fourth and sixth, respectively, in points per game nationally. That means one defense is going to have to make just enough stops to get the job done. Expect points and great quarterback play in a fun early-November rivalry game.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
TV: FS1 | Live stream: fubo.TV (try for free)
Storylines
Oklahoma: Can quarterback Baker Mayfield steal some Heisman Trophy spotlight? Penn State's loss to Ohio State in Week 9, coupled with Saquon Barkley being limited in the ground game, left the door open in the Heisman race. Now someone can steal some momentum during the all-important month of November. Mayfield, a Heisman finalist last season and who has finished in the top four of voting the past two seasons, is still one of the top contenders to win the award this season.
Oklahoma State: Can the Cowboys finally exorcise their demons in the Bedlam game and get a leg up in the Big 12 title game race? For as good as coach Mike Gundy has been for the program, he has just two wins in 12 meetings with his in-state rivals. The first victory came in 2011, which also marks the last time the Pokes won the Big 12. A win on Saturday would put Oklahoma State in better position to finish in the top two with yet another important game coming up in Week 11 against -- and I still can't believe I'm typing this -- Iowa State.
Prediction
It's not often that you see the Sooners as underdogs in this game. Even Mayfield was incredulous. This game hasn't been particularly close in recent years, either. Seven of the last 10 have been decided by at least nine points and six have been by double digits. However, two of the last five have gone into overtime. The Cowboys have arguably the best offense in college football, but the Sooners can score too. This one may come down to which offense has the ball last. Pick: Oklahoma +3.5
