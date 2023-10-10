Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony, the team's leading pass catcher, will undergo season-ending surgery following an injury suffered during the Sooners' Week 6 win against Texas, coach Brent Venables announced Monday. The Michigan transfer exited during the third quarter of Oklahoma's 34-30 triumph and did not return following a non-contact injury.

Anthony was enjoying a breakout season before the injury. The junior had caught 27 passes for 429 yards -- both team-leading marks -- with his lone touchdown reception coming during Oklahoma's Week 2 home win against SMU.

"It's tough. ... You hate it for Andrel and how hard he's worked," Venables told reporters Monday. "We got to 6-0. He had a big part in helping us get there. All of his best football is in front of him. He'll have a great career on the back end of this surgery."

The loss of Anthony leaves junior Jalil Farooq as the Sooners' top receiver moving forward. No. 6 Oklahoma will have time to get him ready for additional work with a bye in Week 7 before it hosts UCF in Week 8.

Farooq has hauled in 20 passes for 415 total yards and two touchdowns. Behind Farooq is Nic Anderson at 11 catches for 282 yards, though he has a team-high six touchdowns, including the game-winner over Texas with just 15 seconds left in regulation.

Oklahoma's passing attack has been a key component of the team's success in its second season under Venables. Second-year Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel ended Week 6 as the Big 12's leading passer with 1,878 yards. Oklahoma's offense ranks first in the Big 12 scoring 45.2 points per game, more than nine points better than the next-highest scoring team (Kansas, 36.0).