Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Oklahoma State Cowboys

Current Records: Cincinnati 2-5, Oklahoma State 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on October 28th at Boone Pickens Stadium. Cincinnati is crawling into this match hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Oklahoma State will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Oklahoma State strolled past West Virginia with points to spare, taking the game 48-34.

Ollie Gordon II continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 282 yards and four touchdowns while picking up 9.7 yards per carry. Gordon II was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 53 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Alan Bowman, who threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Cincinnati last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Baylor by a score of 32-29. Cincinnati gained 54 more yards on the day, but it was Baylor that made the best of use of them.

Despite their defeat, Cincinnati saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Myles Montgomery, who rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on only ten carries, was perhaps the best of all. Xzavier Henderson was another key contributor, picking up 82 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Even though they lost, the Bearcats were unstoppable on the ground and finished the game with 288 rushing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Baylor only rushed for 80.

Oklahoma State's win bumped their record up to 5-2. As for Cincinnati, their loss was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 2-5.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Oklahoma State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Cowboys have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 165.7 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Bearcats struggle in that department as they've been even better at 214.9 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Oklahoma State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 53 points.

