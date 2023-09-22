The Cincinnati Bearcats will try to bounce back from a disappointing loss when they host the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon in the first and only regular season matchup these programs will have as Big 12 foes. Cincinnati won its first two games of the season before losing to Miami (OH) as a double-digit favorite last week. Oklahoma has cruised to a trio of blowout victories, including a 66-17 win at Tulsa in Week 3. The Sooners and Bearcats have not met since 2010, when Oklahoma squeaked out a 31-29 win.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Oklahoma is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma odds, while the over/under is set at 61 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma -14.5

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma over/under: 61 points

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma money line: Cincinnati: +446, Oklahoma: -618

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati is coming off a disappointing loss to Miami (OH), but that has created value on the Bearcats as home underdogs on Saturday. They were outstanding in their first two games, starting with a 66-13 win over Eastern Kentucky in Week 1. Cincinnati went on the road in Week 2, upsetting Pittsburgh as a 6.5-point underdog in a 27-21 final.

The Bearcats racked up 538 yards of offense last week, but they had to settle for four field-goal attempts to go along with two turnovers. Quarterback Emory Jones has completed 66.3% of his passes for 735 yards and seven touchdowns. Cincinnati is 18-2 in its last 20 home games and is 11-4 in its last 15 games overall, while Oklahoma has failed to cover the spread in five straight Week 4 games.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma opened the season with blowout wins over Arkansas State and SMU before going on the road and demolishing Tulsa last week. The Sooners poured in 66 points in the win over the Golden Hurricane, as quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 421 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Nic Anderson caught three of those scores, while Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony both went over 100 receiving yards.

Gabriel has completed 82.5% of his passes for 905 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception. The Sooners have outscored their opponents 167-28 through their first three games, and they have covered the spread in five of their last six games. They have won five straight games against AAC teams, while Cincinnati has only covered three times in its last 11 games. See which team to pick here.

