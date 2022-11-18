The No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys will be looking to build on their win over Iowa State when they face the Oklahoma Sooners in their annual Bedlam Series matchup. Oklahoma State had lost three of its previous four games before beating the Cyclones last week. Oklahoma is on a two-game losing skid and is still trying to become bowl eligible. Oklahoma State is 6-4 against the spread, while Oklahoma is 3-7 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Sooners are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 64.5. Before making any Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the red-hot computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State spread: Oklahoma -7.5

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 64 points

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State money line: Oklahoma -292, Oklahoma State 235

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma is coming off a pair of 3-point losses, but it also beat then-No. 19 Kansas and Iowa State by double digits at the end of October. The last time the Sooners were unranked against a ranked Oklahoma State team came in 2009, when the Sooners rolled to a 27-0 win. They have not lost consecutive games against Oklahoma State since 2001-02 and they are still seeking bowl eligibility, giving them plenty of motivation on Saturday night.

Senior running back Eric Gray continues to have a phenomenal season, averaging 148.5 rushing yards over his last four games. He is facing an Oklahoma State defense that is ranked last in the Big 12, allowing 452.9 yards per game. The Sooners were without cornerback Jaden Davis and safety Key Lawrence against West Virginia, but they are both expected to play on Saturday.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State has some momentum coming into this game following its win over Iowa State last week. Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders came off the bench to complete 9 of 13 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, despite dealing with a shoulder injury. He missed nearly two full games due to that issue, but he is expected to get the start on Saturday.

Sanders threw for 214 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 93 yards and a score in the win over Oklahoma last year. The Sooners have been struggling defensively as well, allowing 432.2 yards per game. They have only covered the spread once in their last six games, while Oklahoma State has covered at a 14-5-1 clip in its last 20 contests.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State picks

