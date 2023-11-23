The 13th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners look to avenge their largest loss in the history of the all-time series when they host the TCU Horned Frogs in the regular-season finale for both Big 12 teams on Friday. Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2), which still hopes to secure a spot in the conference title game, had its eight-game winning streak against TCU (5-6, 3-5) halted when it was routed 55-24 last year. The Sooners, who are 17-6 versus the Horned Frogs, are coming off a 31-24 triumph at BYU, while TCU ended its three-game skid with a 42-17 victory against Baylor last week.

Kickoff at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman is scheduled for noon ET. The Sooners are 10-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. TCU odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 63.

Oklahoma vs. TCU spread: Sooners -10

Oklahoma vs. TCU over/under: 63 points



Oklahoma vs. TCU money line: Sooners -405, Horned Frogs +314

OKLA: The Sooners are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games

TCU: The Under has hit in eight of the Horned Frogs' last 10 contests

Why Oklahoma can cover

The Sooners have yet to lose at home this season, going 5-0 while producing an average of 48.2 points and allowing 16 per contest. They have reached the 50-point mark in three of their games in Norman, including a 59-20 victory against West Virginia on Nov. 11 in which quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns while also running for three scores. Overall, Oklahoma is averaging 40.8 points this year to rank fourth in the nation and has recorded more than 30 in eight of its 11 outings.

The club hopes Gabriel is able to take the field Friday as the redshirt senior missed the second half of the win against BYU with an undisclosed injury. Gabriel, who threw for 191 yards and a pair of TDs before exiting, ranks ninth in the nation with 3,260 passing yards and is tied for seventh with 27 touchdown tosses. Freshman Nic Anderson hauled in one of Gabriel's scoring passes last week to pull even with fellow wideout Drake Stoops for the team lead with nine scoring receptions.

Why TCU can cover

The Horned Frogs are looking to avoid their longest road losing streak since 2000 as they have dropped three straight away from home after winning the previous seven. Like the Sooners, TCU is one of the top offensive teams in the country as it is 14th in total offense (461.8 yards) and ninth in passing (309.3). The latter ranking is due in part to the play of quarterback Josh Hoover, who has been impressive since taking over for an injured Chandler Morris.

A redshirt freshman, Hoover has posted four 300-yard passing performances in five starts and eclipsed the 400-yard mark for the second time last week. He completed 24-of-29 pass attempts for 412 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also running for a score. Both of Hoover's TD tosses went to senior tight end Jared Wiley, who finished with seven catches for a career-high 178 yards.

