The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech is 2-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while the Sooners are 3-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Sooners have dominated this rivalry over the years, winning eight consecutive games against Texas Tech.

The Sooners are favored by 15-points in the latest Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 67.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma -15

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma over-under: 67 points

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma money line: Texas Tech +450, Oklahoma -600

What you need to know about Oklahoma

Oklahoma had enough points to win and then some against the TCU Horned Frogs last Saturday, taking its game 33-14. Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims looked sharp as he caught four passes for two TDs and 132 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Mims has posted more than 100 yards receiving this season.

The Sooners enter Saturday's showdown averaging 501.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks 12th in the nation. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been the catalyst for Oklahoma's offense, throwing for 1,518 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Sooners have also been extremely hard to beat on the road. In fact, Oklahoma is 18-2 in its last 20 road games.

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Meanwhile, Texas Tech was able to grind out a solid win over the West Virginia Mountaineers last Saturday, winning 34-27. Texas Tech QB Henry Colombi was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 169 yards on 28 attempts, in addition to rushing for one TD and 40 yards.

The Red Raiders have won just one of their last seven games in the Big 12, but they've had tremendous success against the spread when playing Oklahoma. In fact, Texas Tech is 5-1 against the number in its last six meetings against the Sooners at home.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech picks

