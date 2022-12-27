Every bowl game has the potential for fun, but few actually deliver. On paper, at least, the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium sets for what should be a wildly intriguing showdown between the SEC and Big 12. Ole Miss and Texas Tech will tee it up with some of the most entertaining offensive weapons in college football on the field.

The Rebels (8-4, 4-4 SEC) ride a three-game losing streak, including a 24-22 loss to rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl in the final game of the regular season. The Red Raiders (7-5, 5-4 Big 12), on the other hand, are riding a three-game winning streak, which includes a 51-49 overtime win over Oklahoma in the final game of the regular season.

Let's break down the game and make a pick against the spread.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech: Need to know

Strength vs. weakness: Ole Miss' offense has been fueled by an ultra-dynamic rushing attack led by Quinshon Judkins. The freshman has 1,474 yards and 16 touchdowns, and has gone north of 100 yards eight times in his first season in Oxford. Fellow running back Zach Evans (who could declare for the NFL Draft) and quarterback Jaxson Dart are each over the 500-yard mark on the ground this year as well. They'll be going up against a Red Raiders defense that ranks 90th nationally in rushing defense at 166.42 yards per game.

Texas Tech still capable on offense: It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Texas Tech can air it out all over the field. The Red Raiders finished the season ranked 12th nationally with 307 passing yards per game despite starting three different quarterbacks. Tyler Shough started each of the last three games and had a 463-yard performance against Oklahoma in the regular-season finale. He will get the nod after Donovan Smith transferred and with Behren Morton nursing an ankle injury.

The Lane Kiffin factor: The head coach of the Rebels was rumored to be leaving town over the final month of the season after Auburn fired Bryan Harsin, which lingered over his team through the end of the regular season. Was that a distraction for the players? There's no way of knowing. However, Kiffin signed an extension last month which entrenched him as the head coach of the Rebels. That stability could go a long way toward helping the Rebels get out of their late-season funk.

How to watch Texas Bowl live

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Texas Bowl prediction, picks

The trend is your friend, and Ole Miss is a lowly 3-7-1 against the spread this year. It's hard to imagine the Rebels defense slowing down this Texas Tech passing attack, and the Red Raiders should have even more in the tank now that they've had a month to decompress from what has been a wild regular season. Take Red Raiders and the points. Even if they don't win, a field-goal loss still cashes. Prediction: Texas Tech (+3.5)

Which college football picks can you make with confidence during bowl season, and which underdogs will win outright? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $2,500 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.