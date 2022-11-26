Lane Kiffin has decided to remain at Ole Miss and sign an extension with the Rebels, the coach confirmed Saturday morning. Kiffin's decision comes amid a heavy pursuit of him by Auburn, which has been attempting to fill its coaching vacancy since firing Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31.

"I had a meeting with the team and the staff and told them I was staying and it would be announced after the game," Kiffin told ESPN, referring to No. 22 Ole Miss' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving. "I didn't want it to be about me staying before the game but about the team."

Rumors swirled regarding Kiffin's candidacy for the Auburn job. They became louder than whispers leading into the Egg Bowl, but Kiffin publicly denied a local television report that stated he would be announced as the Tigers coach on Friday, even going so far as to publicly shame the reporter for incorrect information.

"I just told [the team] that that report -- that probably you're not paying much attention to but your family is -- is inaccurate. False reporting," Kiffin said.

Kiffin has accepted multiple contract extensions already in his career at Ole Miss. He entered 2022 as the 11th-highest paid coach in college football with a contract that averaged $7.25 million. The value of his extension has not yet been announced; however, Sports Illustrated reports Kiffin is expected to earn more than $9 million annually.

As for Auburn, it has moved on from Kiffin and is eyeing Liberty's Hugh Freeze to take over its vacancy. Freeze was 39-25 (including vacated wins) at Ole Miss from 2012-16, beating Alabama in 2014 and 2015.