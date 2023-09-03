Week 1 of the 2023 college football season continues on Sunday as Mountain West competitor San Jose State welcomes No. 18 Oregon State to Silicon Valley. The Spartans are looking to get into the win column after falling 56-28 on the road at USC in Week 0. They host a tough Pac-12 competitor in the Beavers, who will play their first game with DJ Uiagalelei as their starting QB.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Beavers are 16-point favorites in the latest San Jose State vs. Oregon State odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before locking in any Oregon State vs. San Jose State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now the model has dialed in on Oregon State vs. San Jose State and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for San Jose State vs. Oregon State:

San Jose State vs. Oregon State spread: Oregon State -16

San Jose State vs. Oregon State over/under: 54 points

San Jose State vs. Oregon State money line: Oregon State -792, SJSU +542

San Jose State vs. Oregon State picks:



San Jose State vs. Oregon State streaming: Paramount+

Why San Jose State can cover

The Spartans had a perfect home record last season, and they should be plenty confident with Sunday's game being on their home turf. Despite losing to USC last weekend, starting QB Chevan Cordeiro flexed some muscle and connected with QB-turned-receiver Nick Nash for three TDs.

The Spartans put up 28 points and found some consistency after a scoreless first quarter at LA Memorial Stadium last week. If San Jose State's defense can hold off Uiagalelei in his debut for the Beavers, they should be able to keep things very close with Oregon State.

Why Oregon State can cover

The Beavers are expected to have some first-game kinks to iron out, but they will also be taking the field with a new look since Uiagalelei will be at the helm. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound QB recorded 5,681 passing yards and 36 touchdowns with the Clemson Tigers and promises to add another layer to Oregon State's offense this season.



Oregon State ended their 2022 campaign on a four-game winning streak and went 3-2 on the road. They have also defeated San Jose State four times in six meetings lifetime.

How to make San Jose State vs. Oregon State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 55 points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time.

So who wins Oregon State vs. San Jose State, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time?