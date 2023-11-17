No. 5 Washington (10-0) will try to stay on track for the College Football Playoff when it travels to No. 11 Oregon State (8-2) on Saturday night. The Huskies are facing a ranked opponent for the third straight game after beating then-No. 20 USC and then-No. 18 Utah. They are sitting one game ahead of No. 6 Oregon for the top spot in the Pac-12 standings, while Oregon State is one game back of Oregon. The Beavers are riding a two-game winning streak following victories over Colorado and Stanford.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium. Oregon State is favored by 2 points in the latest Oregon State vs. Washington odds, while the over/under is set at 63.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Oregon State vs. Washington spread: Oregon State -2

Oregon State vs. Washington over/under: 63.5 points

Oregon State vs. Washington money line: Oregon State: -135, Washington: +114

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State has not lost a home game this season, beating then-No. 10 Utah and then-No. 18 UCLA by double digits earlier in the year. The Beavers lost to Arizona at the end of October, but they have bounced back with wins over Colorado and Stanford. They easily covered the 21.5-point spread in their 62-17 win over Stanford last week, as sophomore running back Damien Martinez rushed for 146 yards and four touchdowns.

Martinez cracked the 1,000-yard mark overall in that performance, and he has scored seven touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per attempt. Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has thrown for 2,254 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he has also rushed for six scores. The Beavers have covered the spread at a 13-4 clip in their last 17 games, while Washington has only covered once in its last six games.

Why Washington can cover

Washington is not only unbeaten this season, but it has won 10 of the last 11 meetings between these teams. The Huskies did not allow a point in the second half of their game against Utah last week, picking up a 35-28 win to stay on track for the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 24 of 41 passes for 332 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

Penix leads the nation with 3,533 passing yards and has a 28-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio through his first 10 games as one of the Heisman Trophy contenders. The Huskies have arguably played better on the road than at home this season, averaging 41.5 points in four road games. They have already taken down three ranked teams this year, so they are not going to shy away from this matchup. See which team to pick here.

How to make Oregon State vs. Washington picks

