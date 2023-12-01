The final Pac-12 Championship Game before 10 of the league's 12 members leave for other conferences carries mammoth implications as No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Oregon square off Friday with a College Football Playoff spot potentially on the line. Washington won the first meeting 36-33 at home on Oct. 14 on its march to an undefeated regular season, but Oregon has been building toward revenge ever since.

With six straight victories, most in dominant fashion, the Ducks are surging at the right time. The Huskies, meanwhile, have been grinding their way through a tough schedule in business-like fashion while seeking to make their first CFP appearance since 2016.

Washington's 2016 CFP appearance was the last time any Pac-12 team has made the four-team field. Now, in the final season before the league splinters apart, the Pac-12 has two legitimate national title contenders meeting for a conference title. The game will be the first since 1976 between Pac-12 schools both ranked in the top five of the AP Top 25 poll, and if it's anything like the first meeting between this teams this season, we're in for a thriller.

Oregon vs. Washington: Need to know

Heisman Trophy implications: Both Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. are squarely in the Heisman Trophy conversation entering Championship Week. While LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has more impressive stats, he doesn't have a showcase opportunity like Nix and Penix do this week. Nix has thrown for 3,906 yards, 37 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing a whopping 78.6% of his passes. Nix has also run for six touchdowns. Penix has thrown for 3,899 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 65.6% of his passes. He also has three rushing touchdowns. Heisman voters bring differing criteria to the selection process, and for those voters who prioritize big-game performance and team success, this game could have a significant impact on the pecking order.

All day to throw: Oregon has allowed just five sacks this season, the fewest given up by any FBS team. Washington ranks 110th in sacks defensively, mustering just 19 on the season. Nix should have plenty of time to throw the football — not that he necessarily needs it since he often gets the football out quickly. The Huskies sacked Nix just once in the first meeting, and it helped lead to one of the Ducks' two punts on the day. So while there is an obvious payoff to bringing pressure, the Huskies need to realize it's a mostly fruitless endeavor against Oregon. Washington may be better served dropping seven or eight men into coverage and forcing the Ducks to drive methodically.

Dramatic first meeting: Penix made a statement in Washington's 36-33 win over Oregon on Oct. 14 when he led a game-winning touchdown drive highlighted by a 35-yard completion to Ja'Lynn Polk and an 18-yard touchdown strike to Rome Odunze. It was one of four passing touchdowns for Penix, who got some help from his defense in clutch situations. The Ducks failed to covert on all three of their fourth-down conversion attempts and missed a potential game-tying field goal as time expired.

How to watch Oregon vs. Washington live

Date: Friday Dec. 1 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

TV: ABC | Live stream: Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Oregon vs. Washington prediction, picks

This is the final football game of the Pac-12 as we know it. The league has been excellent during its swan song, and the first meeting between these teams was a classic. While Oregon has been among the nation's most dominant teams since losing to the Huskies in October, Washington has simply refused to lose. There's a grit and toughness about UW that should keep it close in this game, even though the oddsmakers seem to think a two-possession Oregon victory is possible. Pick: Washington +9.5



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm Ore -9.5 Washington Washington Oregon Oregon Washington Washington Washington SU Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

