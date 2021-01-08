Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was looking for a job after the dismissal of Tom Herman, and he found one in the Big Ten. Penn State announced on Friday that Yurcich will call plays for the Nittany Lions in 2021, and announced the dismissal of former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

"We are excited to have Mike join our staff," coach James Franklin said in a statement. "He is an impressive offensive mind and talented play caller who has set records everywhere he has been as an offensive coordinator. I look forward to seeing what he can do with all of the offensive weapons we have here at Penn State. I have followed Mike's career for a long time, dating back to his time in the PSAC at Shippensburg and Edinboro. We look forward to bringing Mike and his family back to Pennsylvania."

Yurcich put together one of the Big 12's top offenses in 2020. The Longhorns finished second in total offense (475.4 yards per game), yards per play (6.65), scoring offense (42.7 points per game), red zone touchdown percentage (66.07%) and plays of 20 or more yards (66).

This will be his third stint in the Big Ten. He was Ohio State's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019 and a graduate assistant at Indiana from 2003-04. He spent six seasons (2013-18) leading the high-octane offense at Oklahoma State.

Penn State's offense wasn't exactly bad last year. The Nittany Lions finished second in the Big Ten in total offense (430.3 yards per game), but seventh in yards per play (5.46) under Ciarrocca.

"This was a difficult decision, but felt it was best for our program to make a change" Franklin said. "We wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors."

Yurcich received a master's degree from Indiana in 2004.