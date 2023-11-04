The Maryland Terrapins (5-3) host the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) in a Big Ten showdown on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions won and covered in their first six games, but have gone 0-2 ATS since. Meanwhile, Maryland has lost three consecutive games and is 3-5 ATS on the year. Penn State is second in the conference in scoring (38.9), with Maryland right behind in third (32.6).

Kickoff from SECU Stadium in College Park is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 9-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Maryland odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 50. Before making any Maryland vs. Penn State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Penn State vs. Maryland. Here are several college football odds and trends for Maryland vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Maryland spread: Nittany Lions -9

Penn State vs. Maryland over/under: 50 points

Penn State vs. Maryland money line: Nittany Lions -340, Terrapins +267

MD: Maryland is 5-1 in its last six games at home

PSU: Penn State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games on the road

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions currently place fifth in the conference in passing yards per game (217.6) with sophomore quarterback Drew Allar leading the way. Allar owns a powerful throwing arm with good athleticism to move the pocket. The Ohio native has thrown for 1,655 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns and just one interception. In the win over Indiana, Allar threw for 210 yards and three scores.

Junior receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith uses his explosiveness to create plays for this offense. The Virginia native has reeled in 43 receptions for 550 yards and four touchdowns. He's snagged six receptions in three straight games. On Oct. 28 versus Indiana, Lambert-Smith totaled six catches for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland's offense is explosive. Heading into Saturday's showdown, the Terrapins are third in the Big Ten in scoring (32.6) and total offense (418.4) but second in passing offense (280.5). Senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa can make every throw.

The native of Hawaii is currently first in the conference in passing yards (2,200) and passing yards per game (275) with 19 passing touchdowns. In his last outing against Northwestern, Tagovailoa went 30 of 47 with 274 passing yards and three passing scores. This was his fourth outing of the year with at least three passing touchdowns.

How to make Maryland vs. Penn State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total.

So who wins Penn State vs. Maryland, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.