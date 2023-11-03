No. 9 Penn State (7-1) goes on the road to play Maryland (5-3) in a Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions got back in the win column last week after suffering their lone setback to Ohio State. On Oct. 28, Penn State topped Indiana 33-24. On the other side, Maryland is on a three-game losing skid. Last week, Northwestern upset the Terrapins 33-27.

Kickoff from SECU Stadium in College Park is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 9-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Maryland odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 50.

Penn State vs. Maryland spread: Nittany Lions -9

Penn State vs. Maryland over/under: 50 points

Penn State vs. Maryland money line: Nittany Lions -342, Terrapins +268

MD: Maryland is 5-1 in its last six games at home

PSU: Penn State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games on the road

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State owns a balanced and efficient offense. The Nittany Lions are second in the Big Ten in scoring (38.9), fourth in total offense (392.8) and third in rushing offense (175.1). The running back room has two players with at least 400 rushing yards on the year. Sophomore running back Kaytron Allen has logged 105 carries for 482 yards and three touchdowns. In the win over Indiana, the Virginia native had 18 rushes for 81 yards.

Sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton has great athleticism and speed to create big plays. Singleton amassed 113 rushes for 460 yards and a team-high seven rushing touchdowns. He's finished with at least 50 rushing yards in three of his last four games.

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland's offense is explosive. Heading into Saturday's showdown, the Terrapins are third in the Big Ten in scoring (32.6) and total offense (418.4) but second in passing offense (280.5). Senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa can make every throw.

The native of Hawaii is currently first in the conference in passing yards (2,200) and passing yards per game (275) with 19 passing touchdowns. In his last outing against Northwestern, Tagovailoa went 30 of 47 with 274 passing yards and three passing scores. This was his fourth outing of the year with at least three passing touchdowns.

