No. 3 Michigan will face its first big test as it travels to take on No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. The Big Ten suspended Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for three games, starting with this one, in the midst of the NCAA's ongoing investigation into an alleged illegal sign-stealing operation. Despite all the potential distractions, Michigan has handled its business on the field with a 9-0 straight-up mark and four covers in the past five games.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Beaver Stadium. The latest Penn State vs. Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus list the Wolverines as 4.5-point road favorites. The over/under for total points is 45, up 1.5 points from the opening line. Before making any Michigan vs. Penn State picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 51-22-2 on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Michigan vs. Penn State. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Penn State vs. Michigan:

Penn State vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -4.5

Penn State vs. Michigan over/under: 45

Penn State vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -205, Penn State +169



MICH: The Wolverines are 4-4-1 against the spread in 2023.

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 6-2 against the spread in 2023.

Penn State vs. Michigan picks:



Penn State vs. Michigan live stream:

Why Michigan can cover

Penn State head coach James Franklin has struggled against elite competition. He's 3-16 against top-10 teams during his Penn State tenure, and those big-game issues cropped back up when the Nittany Lions fell to Ohio State earlier this season. Franklin is also a combined 4-15 against Ohio State and Michigan, so history is largely on the side of the Wolverines in that regard.

Michigan failed to cover in its first four games, but the Wolverines have found a different gear since then. The Wolverines are 4-1 ATS since Sept. 30 and barely missed covering the 31-point spread last week against Purdue. Both quarterbacks in this matchup have impressive numbers, but Michigan's JJ McCarthy has more big-game experience. Penn State's Drew Allar struggled in the loss against Ohio State, completing just 42.9% of his passes.

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State has home field advantage, and despite their strong overall record, will be underdogs in this game. History has proven that home underdogs tend to perform well against the spread, and the Nittany Lions own an impressive 6-2 ATS mark this season. On top of that, Michigan is dealing with a massive off the field distraction with Harbaugh's suspension by the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions rank right up there with Michigan in terms of dominance on the defensive side of the ball. The Nittany Lions enter this matchup ranked second in the country in total yards allowed (234.4) and rushing yards allowed (60.6), third in points allowed (11.9), and 13th in passing yards allowed (173.9) per game this season. Penn State's defense will be the best unit Michigan has faced in 2023.

How to make Penn State vs. Michigan picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Penn State vs. Michigan on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?