Police: FSU QB Deondre Francois no longer being investigated in domestic dispute case

Update: Per the Orlando Sentinel, Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is no longer being investigated for his role in a domestic dispute on Tuesday. Due to conflicting statements, the officer was unable to establish probable cause, so no charges have been filed on the incident.

Original story

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is being investigated in a domestic violence incident, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday evening.

"Multiple sources have confirmed that Tallahassee Police responded to an apartment complex in reference to a domestic battery involving Francois at about 12:35 a.m.," according to the report. "Additionally, police call notes show officers responded to a domestic incident at the same time."

Details of what happened are limited and conflicting in nature. A police report states that Francois, who made the call to local police, and his girlfriend were at Francois' place of residence. Francois states that the woman began breaking items and tried to pull a TV off the wall. In an effort to stop her, Francois grabbed the woman and tried to carry her out of the apartment. Francois says the woman cut her arm and ripped her shirt during this altercation and that she threatened to call the police for domestic violence.

The woman, 23-year-old Diamond Lindsey, claimed that Francois became upset after a man tried to talk to her, picked her up and threw her to the ground, resulting in the cut on her arm. She also claimed to be nine weeks pregnant with Francois' child. She told authorities that she didn't want to press charges against Francois or for him to get into "trouble trouble," but that she wanted to scare him.

No arrests have been made in connection to the alleged act due to "conflicting statements and lack of independent witnesses," though a friend of Francois, FSU running back Zaquandre White, corroborated many details of his account. The case is currently being left open.

Florida State has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

Francois was Florida State's starting quarterback in 2016 and the start of the 2017 season. However, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Seminoles' opener against Alabama. The 2016 ACC Rookie of the Year was replaced by James Blackman, but was on track to come back fully healthy in time to compete for the job again in 2018.