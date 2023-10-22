Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers left a 31-24 road win against Houston on Saturday with a shoulder injury. Ewers took a big hit from Cougars defensive lineman David Ugwoegbu while scrambling on third down late in the third quarter. He was evaluated by trainers in the injury tent and later seen heading to the locker room. He returned to the sideline in a sling. Backup quarterback Maalik Murphy entered in place of Ewers on the No. 8 Longhorns' next drive early in the fourth quarter.

"Quinn has a hurt shoulder," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters. "We'll know [more details] tomorrow. He tried to play through it."

Ewers was 23 of 29 passing for 211 yards with two touchdowns before exiting. Texas took a 24-21 lead on a short-range field goal by Bert Auburn after Ewers left the game, that after Houston rallied back from a 21-0 deficit to tie the Longhorns earlier in the quarter. The Longhorns ultimately hung on for the victory amid Ewers' absence.

Ewers missed several games last season after suffering a shoulder injury during the Longhorns' Week 2 home loss to Alabama. He returned for the team's Red River Rivalry victory against Oklahoma.

The win Saturday at Houston moved Texas to 6-1 in its third season under Sarkisian. The Longhorns are back in action at home against BYU in Week 9.