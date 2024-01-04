Ole Miss starting running back Quinshon Judkins will enter the transfer portal, marking a potentially significant offensive loss for coach Lane Kiffin. Judkins, a sophomore, has 2,723 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns in two seasons as the No. 1 running back for the Rebels.

"After long talks with my family and hard prayers, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Judkins tweeted. "The decision to to enter into the transfer portal was not made lightly, but I believe that it is the best decision for my personal and athletic growth."

Judkins also sent a message to the Ole Miss community in the post.

"I have loved my time here at Ole Miss and am grateful for the opportunity to grow as a football player and program within this program," he said. "To the fans, I want to say thank you for welcoming me and my family, and for all of the love and support. To my brothers, who will forever be a part of my family, I am forever thankful for the relationships we've built while I've been here. To coach Kiffin, [running back] coach [Kevin] Smith and the entire coaching staff, thank you all for believing in me and developing me into a better football player. "

Judkins earned first-team All-SEC honors this past season after rushing for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns for the first Ole Miss team to record an 11-win season in program history. Judkins topped the 100-yard mark on the ground six times during that run despite seeing limited time during the first month of the season while recovering from injury.

The SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022 was an All-SEC first-team selection following a sizzling debut in which rushed for 1,565 yards and 16 touchdowns, and during which he topped 100-yard mark on the ground eight times. Judkins has shined as a receiver as well, with 37 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns during his two seasons in Oxford.

Judkins' jump into superstardom came despite a less-heralded recruiting journey. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder from Pike Road, Alabama, was just a three-star recruit and the No. 562-ranked player in the Class of 2022.